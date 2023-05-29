LG inaugurates Jambu zoo at Nagrota, announces one-month free entry

The Lt Governor congratulated the people of Jammu Kashmir and all the stakeholder departments. He also acknowledged the hard work of all the workers engaged in the construction of Jambu Zoo, read a statement, issued by the Raj Bhawan.

“This much awaited addition to the tourist destinations of J&K UT, spread over 70 hectare area in the phase-1, was taken up under Languishing Project and it shall attract both local residents and tourists visiting Union Territory,” said the Lt Governor.

The scenic beauty around the first-of-its-kind full-fledged zoo in the UT will make it a unique tourist destination and has the potential to boost tourism in the region, he added.

At the inaugural event, the Lt Governor spoke on the developmental journey of J&K and highlighted the efforts to develop better facilities for the locals as well as for the visiting tourists and improving the quality of living for all.