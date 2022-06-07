LG inaugurates nine World Bank funded projects in J-K

Sinha directed J-K ERA and JTFRP to identify left out bridges and roads damaged during 2014 floods and take up their upgradation and construction on priority.



Experts must be deputed to conduct a detailed study, make necessary interventions and find solutions to develop a strong Disaster Risk Mitigation mechanism for Jhelum and Tawi rivers, he said.



Taking an overview of the functioning of JTFRP, the Lt Governor was informed that during the last two years, 132 sub-projects under World Bank funded JTFRP out of the total of 213 sub-projects costing Rs 428.79 crore have been completed, while work on remaining 81 sub-projects is in advanced stage of execution, the spokesman said.



Implementation of JTFRP has witnessed a dramatic turnaround with 90 per cent of procurement and 80 per cent of disbursements under the project having been undertaken during the year 2020-21 as against 10 per cent of procurement and 20 per cent disbursements achieved during the initial four years of the project, he said.