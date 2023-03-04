LG interacts with Assam students

Interacting with the students, the Lt Governor extended his best wishes for their exploratory journey across UT to explore “its culture, heritage, literature & cuisine and to strengthen the emotional bonds between the people of J&K and Assam.”

The Lt Governor said that student exchange programme, part of YuvaSangam, will connect divine energy of Brahmaputra and Vitasta, provide a strong base for national composite identity and “it will allow young generation of both Assam & J&K to learn & share values and experiences.”