LG launches key initiatives of NEP; choice for research, flexible degree completion in colleges from 2022-23 session

Jammu, Nov 29: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched key initiatives of National Education Policy-2020 on Tuesday at an event held at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar.

In order to supplement the successful implementation of NEP-2020 in a paperless mode, various digital initiatives have been launched such as e-Samarth portal, feedback portal, biometric attendance portal, sparrow portal, and annual transfer portal to bring transparency and accountability in the department.

A government spokesperson said that the Lt Governor underlined that Inter-disciplinary curriculum and multi-disciplinary education are at the heart of National Education policy to train future innovators and leaders.