LG launches key initiatives of NEP; choice for research, flexible degree completion in colleges from 2022-23 session
Jammu, Nov 29: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched key initiatives of National Education Policy-2020 on Tuesday at an event held at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar.
In order to supplement the successful implementation of NEP-2020 in a paperless mode, various digital initiatives have been launched such as e-Samarth portal, feedback portal, biometric attendance portal, sparrow portal, and annual transfer portal to bring transparency and accountability in the department.
A government spokesperson said that the Lt Governor underlined that Inter-disciplinary curriculum and multi-disciplinary education are at the heart of National Education policy to train future innovators and leaders.
"Environmental, scientific, technological transformation & globalisation has increased the pace of socio-economic changes. Problem-based learning will make the students familiar with real-world situations & develop thinking and creativity skills,” the Lt Governor said.
He said that National Education Policy will play a significant role in making India a Knowledge super power. Since, the government educational institutions are equipped with requisite tools and resources at par with private institutions, we need to assess our national and global ranking and take corrective measures, observed the Lt Governor.
The recommendations implemented in UG Program of all the colleges from 2022-23 session will bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge & practical skills, provide resources and choice for research and flexibility in completing degree programme, the Lt Governor further added.
The Lt Governor highlighted the transformation taking place in the education sector under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said: The future higher education & learning will be more dynamic, adaptable and personalized like a liquid learning model platform to seamlessly blend the ideas from different disciplines to prepare students for varied & comprehensive knowledge in rapidly shifting world.
The Lt Governor also emphasized that Teachers-Students need to capitalize on the advances in Science & Humanities for reorganizing classrooms and working world experience with focus largely on research and values that provide with skills and knowledge relevant for today and tomorrow.
National Education Policy promotes collaborations between disciplines to foster innovation and creativity. In future sustainable technological advances will be driven by people having an interdisciplinary approach, he added.
The Lt Governor stressed on developing future-oriented skills among the youth, promoting research and strengthening the academia-industry relationship.
Degree Colleges shall be encouraged to start the skill development courses identified from the skill sector council under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). These courses shall be taught in partnership with industry where component of 12 credits taught by the College as professional knowledge and the component of 18 credits taken as professional training from industry. In the initial stage, 50 colleges have been identified to start the skill development courses, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor asked the teachers and faculty members to promote the startup ecosystem in Higher Education. He further called upon students to nurture critical thinking.
The occasion also witnessed signing of MoUs between J&K’s Higher Education Department with SKUAST-Jammu, SKUAST Kashmir, Jammu University, Kashmir University for sharing of agro based skills, and research based knowledge, life skills courses and mentoring of colleges respectively, to better equip the students.