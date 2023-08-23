LG lays foundation stone of ACB Headquarters at Sidhra

Jammu, Aug 23: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Wednesday said that the government is committed to make Jammu and Kashmir corruption free.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that laying the foundation stone of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Headquarters at Sidhra in Jammu, the LG said, “With this new beginning, the government reaffirms its commitment to effectively combat corruption to fulfill the resolve of corruption-free J&K.”
He congratulated the ACB officials on the occasion and called upon the officials to work with determination and commitment to zero tolerance against corruption.
The infrastructure comprises of B+6 storeys including parking area, police station central, prosecution staff and other allied offices will provide suitable space for smooth functioning of Bureau.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary ShaleenKabra; DGP Dilbag Singh; Special DG CID, R R Swain; Director Anti Corruption Bureau J&K, Anand Jain; ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh; Commissioner Secretary, GAD, SanjeevVerma; and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar were also present on the occasion.