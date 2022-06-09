LG orders time bound probe as police SI selection list comes under scanner

Srinagar, June 9: Amid allegations of large scale fraud in the selection list of police Sub-inspector posts issued by the J&K Services Selection Board, the LG Manoj Sinha on Thursday said his administration has decided to probe the matter.
LG Sinha while speaking at a passing out parade in Udhampur said that a time-bound probe led by Additional Chief Secretary, Home will be conducted into the allegations and corrective measures will be taken in case any wrongdoing is established.
"There have been reports over the last couple of days questioning the selection list of SI posts. We have decided to probe the matter by a committee led by Additional Chief Secretary. We will quash the list in case of a fraud and carry out the recruitment afresh, " he said.
The LG said it was for the "first time that a recruitment had come under scanner". The SI selection list issued by the JKSSB recently has come under scanner with candidates alleging large scale fraud saying candidates from same families had been selected in multiple instances.