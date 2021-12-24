LG pays tributes to Vajpayee

Jammu, Dec 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday extended greetings to the people on the ‘Good Governance Day’ celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that paying tributes to Vajpayee, the LG described him as a people’s leader, revered statesman, great social reformer, influential orator, and an able administrator who always believed in the policy of ‘India first’ and always acted to safeguard country’s national interest.
“The former PM’s valuable contribution to the Indian polity, indomitable will, and determination towards the nation’s development is unparalleled. His dedication to bringing in reforms in governance, equitable development, and inclusive accelerated growth will remain a guiding light for generations to come,” the LG said.
Terming active participation of people a prerequisite for good governance, he called upon all stakeholders to complement the government’s efforts towards inclusive and sustainable development.
The LG said that the values and teaching of the great leader and social reformer would continue to guide people in making the nation a superpower.
“The younger generation should carry the immortal flame of his legacy through a constructive contribution to society,” he said. “Treading on the path laid by the great leader, the J&K government is committed to fulfilling the dreams of an equitable, just, and prosperous society.”
The Lt Governor also paid tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on his 160th Janam Jayanti.