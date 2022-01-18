LG reviews Mubarak Mandi’s restoration, renovation works

Jammu, Jan 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday chaired the meeting of Governing Body of Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society and reviewed the to-date progress of restoration and renovation works of the Mubarak Mandi Complex here at Raj Bhavan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the LG, who is the Chairman of the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, took a comprehensive review of different works under execution for transforming the Mubarak Mandi Complex as a major tourist attraction in Jammu.
The LG was briefed about the completion stages of restoration works of different buildings of the complex, financial progress achieved under different schemes and measures to improve connectivity and access to the Mubarak Mandi Complex.
He issued directions to expedite the restoration and conservation works for early completion of the projects for restoring the Dogra heritage palaces as per the desire of the people.
While enquiring about the tourist footfall in the heritage complex, the LG said that the renovated Mubarak Mandi Complex would boost the tourism sector in Jammu.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department Sarmad Hafeez, Law Secretary Achal Sethi, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums Rahul Pandey, Director Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai, and Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, Deepika K Sharma were present on the occasion.