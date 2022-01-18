LG reviews Mubarak Mandi’s restoration, renovation works

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the LG, who is the Chairman of the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, took a comprehensive review of different works under execution for transforming the Mubarak Mandi Complex as a major tourist attraction in Jammu.

The LG was briefed about the completion stages of restoration works of different buildings of the complex, financial progress achieved under different schemes and measures to improve connectivity and access to the Mubarak Mandi Complex.