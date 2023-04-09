LG Sinha addresses Mahavir Janm Kalyanak in Jammu

Jammu, April 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Bhagwan Mahavir Janm Kalyanak, organized by Shree Mahavir Jain Education Society under the aegis of S.S Jain Sabha, today at Jammu.

The Lt Governor called upon every section of the society to take inspiration from the life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir and dedicate their lives for the welfare of the downtrodden and rapid development of J&K UT.

“Bhagwan Mahavir's teachings of Ahimsa, Anekantwad and Aparigrah have contributed immensely to our composite culture and his vision is more relevant today than ever before,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said, the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir are aimed at ending all kinds of discrimination, nurturing individual growth and creating social equity. He always emphasised on strong resolve, auspicious thinking and the courage to walk alone on the righteous path, the Lt Governor added.

We should strive to spread Bhagwan Mahavir's teachings to realize the dream of a society built on equity and shared prosperity, he further added.