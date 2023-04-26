LG Sinha addresses national conference on 'India@G20' in Jammu

Jammu, April 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed a national conference on ‘India@G20’ today at the Convention Centre.

The Conference was organized by IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu, AIIMS Jammu, in collaboration with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DICCI) to deliberate upon priorities, prospects and way forward for creating an inclusive & sustainable society.

“The aspirations of humanity can be fulfilled only in the conditions of peace. And, I strongly believe, 'Ahimsa' deeply rooted in our great civilization, is making the world realize the futility of conflict and utility of dialogue,” said the Lt Governor.

During India's G20 presidency, green, accelerated, inclusive & sustainable growth are top priorities and the world is looking at us with a hope to deal with the challenges of Covid, Climate Change and Conflict, observed the Lt Governor.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji gave a new vision to the world that climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone but it has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home. This will pave the way for sustainable & inclusive development,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor stressed upon synergy between developmental activities and environment conservation to ensure global prosperity and better quality of life for all. He further observed that ecological security will lead to economic security and strengthen our social development initiatives.

“India will play the most important & constructive role for climate future and shape the action plan for mitigation, adaptation and environmental management systems. India will guide the world towards achieving the goal of environmentally sustainable development,” he said.