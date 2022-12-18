LG Sinha calls upon youth clubs, entrepreneurs to showcase vibrant J&K during India's G-20 Presidency

Jammu, Dec 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday addressed the people through the 21st edition of monthly radio programme ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz' and urged youth and entreprenuers to come together to showcase pogressive Jammu Kashmir during India's G-20 Presidency.

The Lt Governor termed India's presidency of G-20 as a unique opportunity to showcase the potential of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. He called upon Youth Clubs, Women Entrepreneurs, Tourism Entrepreneurs, Innovators to come together to showcase Vibrant & Progressive Jammu Kashmir during India's G-20 Presidency.

“It is an opportune moment for Jammu and Kashmir to showcase its cultural richness and tourism potential on the world stage,” the Lt Governor said.

He also invited suggestions and ideas from the citizens through My Gov J&K, WhatsApp number of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ for the G-20 events to be conducted in J&K.