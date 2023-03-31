LG Sinha chairs meeting to discuss preparations for Amaranth Yatra 2023

Jammu, March 31: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired the 44th board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), in which various aspects of Yatra-2023 were discussed, an official statement said.

The J&K Lt Governor is the ex officio Chairman of the SASB.

The meeting discussed the ongoing works and future projects for smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and SASB's CEO Mandeep K. Bhandari made a detailed presentation and briefed the board on various aspects of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023 including registration for Yatra, provision of helicopter services, service providers, Yatra camps, langar/NGO services, insurance cover for yatris/service providers etc.