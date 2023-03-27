LG Sinha reviews power scenario, directs feeder-wise saturation in smart metering

Jammu, March 27: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting today at Civil Secretariat to review the power scenario in the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor appraised the multi-pronged strategies to meet the high electricity demand in the summer season and directed for integrating reforms for making the power sector robust and resilient.

The Lt Governor directed for effective enforcement through a dedicated enforcement wing for the detection of theft of electricity, wrong metering, enquiring into public complaints, unauthorized extensions in load and surprise checking.

The Lt Governor also directed for immediate steps to ensure functioning of all the meters on 11 kV, and repair of the damaged meters within one month.

Smart meters must be saturated feeder-wise to protect consumer interests and quality standards. It will empower the consumers and help them to conserve energy and usage in an efficient manner, the Lt Governor said.