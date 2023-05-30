LG Sinha expresses condolences over loss of lives in Jammu bus accident

Srinagar, May 30: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed pain over the loss of lives in Jammu bus accident in which ten people lost their lives.
Sinha directed administration to provide all possible assistance & treatment to the injured.
"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to provide all possible assistance & treatment to the injured," the office of LG said in a tweet.
At least ten people were killed and around 50 injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday morning.