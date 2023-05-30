LG Sinha expresses condolences over loss of lives in Jammu bus accident

Sinha directed administration to provide all possible assistance & treatment to the injured.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to provide all possible assistance & treatment to the injured," the office of LG said in a tweet.

At least ten people were killed and around 50 injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday morning.