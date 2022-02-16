LG Sinha greets people on Guru RavidassJayanti

Jammu, Feb 16: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Wednesday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Guru RavidassJayanti.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said that Guru’s vision on humanism, social equality, compassion, and justice had a great relevance today.
“I bow to Sant Guru RavidassJi on his Jayanti. Guru Ji's eternal teachings guided humanity to lead a virtuous and noble life. His ideals to end all discrimination based on caste, colour, and creed are a source of inspiration for us to create a just and humane society,” the LG said. “May this auspicious occasion bring sustained peace and progress in J&K and prosperity in the lives of the people.”