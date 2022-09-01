LG Sinha launches 'drug-free J&K' campaign, says efforts on to check drug smuggling

He sought cooperation of all sections of society for the success of the 'Nasha Mukt' campaign and lauded security forces personnel for their alertness and the seizure of huge quantity of smuggled drugs in the Union Territory.

"In my Independence Day speech, I have talked about making J&K fear free, corruption free, drug free and employable. These are my four pledges and given the rising graph of drug menace, it was taken up on priority," Sinha told reporters.

He said the social welfare and health departments are already working to ensure a "Nasha Mukt J&K" (drug-free Jammu and Kashmir) along with the local police who are also running a good number of de-addiction centres.