LG Sinha launches National Transit Pass System, inaugurates Forest Resource Management Center in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated the Forest Resource Management Center (FRMC) at Narwal and launched the National Transit Pass System.

He said the new state-of-the-art facility and the technological advancements will go a long way in ensuring required protection and management of our forests.

The FRMC has been planned to scale up the use of modern technology such as GIS, Remote Sensing and digital tools like mobile application in protection and management of forests. The FRMC will also play a key role in digitalization of forest boundary as well as for management of forests through geo reference based information and mapping.

The Lt Governor advised the department to maximise the use of technology in forest protection and climate change mitigation by protecting the natural resources, which will also support meeting of Sustainable Development Goals.

J&K UT is the third UT/State to implement the National Transit Pass System in the country. It replaces manual paper-based transit system by online transit system, promotes agro-forestry activities that will in turn help in increasing farmer's income, the Lt Governor said.

Forest management and protection is vital to achieve climate stability and sustainable development goals. Reducing deforestation, tackling the loss of forest biodiversity and preservation of our natural heritage is critical for inclusive development, observed the Lt Governor.