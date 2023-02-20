LG Sinha pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

In the last 3 years, we have developed new infrastructure and several new initiatives like RFID, CCTV, new Registration Counter were started for hassle-free pilgrimage, he added.

The upcoming Durga Bhawan & Skywalk, and the recently approved integrated digital solution will make this spiritual journey more convenient, organized and memorable for the devotees, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), took first-hand appraisal of the progress of the ongoing construction work of Durga Bhawan and other facilities.

SMVDSB has decided to develop Shankaracharya temple near Katra. Durga Bhawan will be dedicated to devotees before Navratri festival this year. It will provide accommodation to 3000 pilgrims per day near Bhawan, the Lt Governor said.

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Sh Anshul Garg briefed the Lt Governor about ongoing projects and the efforts of the board for upgrading and expanding the facilities for the pilgrims.