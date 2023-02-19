LG Sinha says police-public mela strong platform of interaction between officers, locals

JKPWWA is doing exceptional work in promoting welfare measures for JKP Jawans and their families, he added.

The Lt Governor paid tributes to the personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police who devoted their lives to serving and protecting the nation.

"We will forever be grateful to our Bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of the country," said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor went around the stalls put up by various Police establishments, Districts, JKRLM and also interacted with the police families.

Dilbag Singh, DGP and Dr Rubinder Kaur, Chairperson PWWA briefed the Lt Governor about the extensive arrangements made for the Police-Public Mela and the activities undertaken for the welfare of families of J&K Police personnel.