LG to inaugurate community radio at JU today

Jammu, Sep 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the community radio, established in the University of Jammu, tomorrow to commemorate its (varsity’s) Foundation Day, which falls on Teachers’ Day.
This was announced by the Vice-Chancellor of Jammu University (JU) Prof Umesh Rai in a press conference here on Monday.
LG Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of University of Jammu, will be the chief guest while his Advisor Dr Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar will be the special guest on the occasion.
“The first of its kind in the history of J&K, the Community Radio established in the University of Jammu is a realization of the new concept in broadcasting in India. The initiative seeks to support the development of socio-economic and cultural fabric of the region, provide information, education and entertainment; disseminate information relating to university activities and programmes in particular and government policies and programmes in general,” Prof Rai said.
He said that the radio would act as a “medium to promote, propagate and disseminate the poly vocal and polylingual voices of various stakeholders of the University and act as a site of exchange for various ideas culminating in motivating the people to participate in the national endeavour for integrated development of the country.”
Prof Rai said, “The University of Jammu is celebrating its foundation day on September 5, 2023, feeling honoured with the coincidence that this falls on the Teachers’ Day - the day Dr S Radhakrishnan, our second President, and the most recognized and influential Indian thinker was born.”
While highlighting the achievements of varsity, the Vice-Chancellor said it was heartening that the name of University of Jammu had now transcended its regional and geographical boundaries. “It now enjoys the reputation of being among the few most sought-after universities in the country. The recent nomination of the University by the UGC as the nodal University to lead the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has redefined the status of University of Jammu in academic leadership,” he said.
He said that this came on the heels of the widely acclaimed innovative programme “Design Your Degree” recently launched by the University and showcased during the two-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam-2023 at IECC, Pragati Maidan. New Delhi on July 29, 2023. Hailed as a pragmatic embodiment of the essence of NEP-2020.
“This unique four-year degree programme offers a revolutionary and futuristic approach to education through freedom of learning, project-based pedagogy, cross-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary approach and creative empowerment designed in consultation with experts across a wide spectrum. This programme focuses on holistic development of young minds and sets the tone for transdisciplinary knowledge and is thus in true spirit of NEP-2020,” Prof Rai said.
Among the various initiatives planned by the Higher Education Council, J&K Government, the University of Jammu was spearheading a unique and innovative project “College on Wheels” or “JK Gyanodaya” through which it is envisaged that about 800 students along with 100 faculty members from various Universities of J&K would undertake the journey, he informed.
“This Foundation Day is a rallying call to unite all the stakeholders -the students and scholars; the staff, the alumni, the teachers and the civil community to come together as we trace our past through our collective contribution, dedication, professionalism and ownership and embrace our future through collective and constructive efforts,” the Vice-Chancellor said.