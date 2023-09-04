LG to inaugurate community radio at JU today

This was announced by the Vice-Chancellor of Jammu University (JU) Prof Umesh Rai in a press conference here on Monday.

LG Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of University of Jammu, will be the chief guest while his Advisor Dr Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar will be the special guest on the occasion.

“The first of its kind in the history of J&K, the Community Radio established in the University of Jammu is a realization of the new concept in broadcasting in India. The initiative seeks to support the development of socio-economic and cultural fabric of the region, provide information, education and entertainment; disseminate information relating to university activities and programmes in particular and government policies and programmes in general,” Prof Rai said.