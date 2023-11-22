LG to launch e-bus services in Jammu today

Jammu, Nov 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will launch e-bus services in Jammu tomorrow.

A government spokesperson said, “Lieutenant Governor will be visiting the e-Bus depot at Bhagwati Nagar Jammu in connection with the launch of e-Bus services tomorrow, November 23, at 11:45 am.”

Earlier on November 17, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rahul Yadav had announced that Jammu City would soon have its fleet of 75 e-buses.

While speaking to the media, he had said that the fleet of buses, to be flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, would be equipped with panic buttons, CCTV cameras, an online ticketing system, and heating and cooling systems.