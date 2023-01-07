Jammu

LG visits GMC Jammu to inquire about health of civilians injured in Rajouri

Directs hospital admin to ensure best possible medical care for injured
GK Web Desk

Jammu, Jan 07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited GMC Jammu on Saturday to inquire about the health of civilians, who were injured in Rajouri attack.

Dr. Shashi Sudan, Principal, GMC Jammu and other senior doctors briefed the Lt Governor on the health condition of Sanvi Sharma, Prince Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Pawan Kumar and medical procedures being followed, reported news agency GNS.

The Lt Governor also met the family members and assured all possible assistance. He directed the Hospital Administration for ensuring the best possible medical care and assistance for their speedy recovery.

