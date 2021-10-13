Jammu
LG visits slain teacher Deepak Chand's family in Jammu, offers condolence
The LG said that the administration fully stands with the bereaved family in this hour of tragedy and grief.
Srinagar, Oct13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the family of Deepak Chand, the teacher recently shot dead, in Jammu to offer condolence.
An official handout said the LG expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss they have suffered and assured the family members of all support from the UT government.
The LG said that the administration fully stands with the bereaved family in this hour of tragedy & grief.