LG’s Advisors extend greetings, pray for peace
Jammu, Feb 28: Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and Farooq Khan Monday extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Meraj and Herath.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the advisors extended their greetings to the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Mehraj.
In their felicitation message, the advisors expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would promote love and affection among humankind and foster communal harmony which J&K was known for.
They also extended their greetings on the occasion of Hearth saying that Herath holds a special place in the history, culture, and pluralistic ethos of J&K.
The advisors said that the warmth with which Herath was celebrated here was a testimony to the impeccable communal harmony in J&K.
They expressed hope that these occasions would further strengthen the bonds of amity, harmony, and brotherhood and be a harbinger of peace, progress, and prosperity for the entire J&K.