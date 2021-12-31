LG’s Advisors extend New Year greetings to people of J&K

Jammu, Dec 31: Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Friday extended New Year greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and wished for happiness and prosperity for everyone.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in their New Year greeting messages, the Advisors hoped that the New Year would be a year of peace, harmony, progress, and social integration for the entire J&K.
“May the New Year usher in peace and prosperity, revitalise our energy and spirit of commitment towards achieving excellence in all walks of life,” the Advisors said.
The Advisors also prayed for the peace, progress, and prosperity of J&K.