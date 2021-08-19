Jammu

Light intensity quake hits J&K, no casualty reported

The epicentre was in Udhampur district at a depth of 5 kms inside the earth's crust, an official said.
Light intensity quake hits J&K, no casualty reported
The slight intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale occurred in J&K at 5.08 a.m. on Thursday.
J&K Disaster Management
IANS

Jammu, Aug 19: A light intensity earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, though no casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere.

A statement issued by the disaster management office said, a slight intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale occurred in J&K at 5.08 a.m. on Thursday.

"The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 32.7 degrees north and longitude 75.4 degrees east. The epicentre was in Udhampur area in J&K.

"The depth was 5.0 kms inside the earth's crust", the statement said.

No report of any casualty or damage to property has been reported from anywhere so far.

Earth
earthquake
Temblor
Quake

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com