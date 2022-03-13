Light, sound, action … | ‘Maharani’ is back in J&K Legislative Assembly

As per sources, the actual shooting schedule inside the legislature and Civil Secretariat complex is for two days. However, the crew had arrived on Saturday only for the pre-production process which involved creative and logistic work.

“The crew had come on Saturday for fixing, finalising and co-ordinating pre-shooting details. By morning all the arrangements, preparations, including the construction of sets, were in place for the shoot. The actual shooting started this morning in the Legislature complex and the Civil Secretariat. Huma Qureshi is the lead character, playing the role of Chief Minister of Bihar. Big vans with cameras perched atop were placed outside the stairs leading to the Legislature complex. The Civil Secretariat building was also part of the shooting locale. A lot of hustle-bustle was there throughout the day. Tight security arrangements were in place. Some scenes were shot there in the Secretariat Corridor also. A rain sequence was filmed today. Five to six water tankers were stationed there to facilitate it (rain sequence),” sources stated.