Light, sound, action … | ‘Maharani’ is back in J&K Legislative Assembly

Jammu, Mar 13: Elections here may, still, be round the corner yet “Maharani” is back in the precincts of the Legislative Assembly of (erstwhile) J&K state.
So is back the reverberation of “usual and very familiar pandemonium”, “sloganeering” in and around the Legislature complex and “action of elected lawmakers” in the Secretariat complex.
The seat of governance - the Civil Secretariat in Jammu- the winter capital is abuzz with the “hectic movement of the Chief Minister with her entire bureaucratic paraphernalia.”
Hold on, it may still take a year or so to witness the “real” elected public representatives performing their usual role in J&K. But for the time being, the complex is witness to the action of “reel-life lawmakers” amid sounds of “Light”, “Sound”...as the camera rolls by.
The opportunity came as the cast and crew of Huma Qureshi starrer-web-series ‘Maharani’ were back to shoot its “Season-II” almost a year after they shot its “Season I” at the same locales.
As per sources, the actual shooting schedule inside the legislature and Civil Secretariat complex is for two days. However, the crew had arrived on Saturday only for the pre-production process which involved creative and logistic work.
“The crew had come on Saturday for fixing, finalising and co-ordinating pre-shooting details. By morning all the arrangements, preparations, including the construction of sets, were in place for the shoot. The actual shooting started this morning in the Legislature complex and the Civil Secretariat. Huma Qureshi is the lead character, playing the role of Chief Minister of Bihar. Big vans with cameras perched atop were placed outside the stairs leading to the Legislature complex. The Civil Secretariat building was also part of the shooting locale. A lot of hustle-bustle was there throughout the day. Tight security arrangements were in place. Some scenes were shot there in the Secretariat Corridor also. A rain sequence was filmed today. Five to six water tankers were stationed there to facilitate it (rain sequence),” sources stated.
According to sources, today the shooting crew completed the shooting of sequences related to the Civil Secretariat. “Some scenes involving “Maharani” protagonist Huma Qureshi, playing the Chief Minister, were filmed. Some local artists were gleefully playing the part of her “Commando” team. Tomorrow being the working day, the shooting will take place inside the Legislature complex. After that, the shooting crew will shift to some other place. Circuit House is also in their itinerary for shooting in a day or two,” sources maintain.
Media persons remained stationed outside the Civil Secretariat yet were not allowed inside due to security concerns.
Earlier in the first week of April in 2021, the J&K Legislature complex was refurbished to be used as a ‘realistic location’ for the shooting of the first season of this web series of renowned filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, being made for Sony Liv.
And the Legislative Assembly reverberated with the usual boisterous scenes of “lawmakers”, the “Speaker”, in the chair, asking them to “maintain the dignity of the House”, amid uproar and the ‘unruly opposition’ not ready to listen to the chair.
Like Season–I, this time also a large number of local artists are participating in the shooting to enliven the sequences.