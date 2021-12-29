Litigation work distributed among Law Officers of Srinagar, Jammu wings

Jammu, Dec 29: Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday allocated departments vis-à-vis litigation work amongst 13 Law officers in the Srinagar wing of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
These Law officers included 3 Additional Advocate Generals and four Deputy Advocate Generals.
“In supersession to all the previous orders issued on the subject from time to time, the distribution of litigation work amongst the Law Officers in Srinagar Wing of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is ordered,” read an order issued by Law Secretary Achal Sethi.
As per the order, Additional Advocate General Mushtaq Ahmad Chashoo has been allocated Departments of Revenue; Health and Medical Education; Tourism; Haj and Auqaf; Hospitality & Protocol; PW (R&B) Department; Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation; Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation; Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency and SKIMS.
Additional Advocate General Asifa Padroo will deal with the Home Department; Anti Corruption Bureau; Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch; All Unlawful Activities Prevention Act appeals; Housing and Urban Development Department; Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and SLSA; Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority; J&K Housing Board; Forest Department and School Education Department
Additional Advocate General Satinder Singh Kala has been allocated to the Rural Development Department; Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited; Transport Department and Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation.
Deputy Advocate General Irfan Andleeb will deal with Departments of Jal Shakti; Cooperative; Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare; Chief Town Planner and Architect Organization while Deputy Advocate General Feroz Ahamd Sheikh has been allocated Departments of Social Welfare; Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Custodian.
Deputy Advocate General Asif Maqbool will deal with Power Development Department; Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation; Higher Education Department; SICOP; Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora and Floriculture Department including Gardens and Parks.
Deputy Advocate General Avtar Singh Sodhi has been allocated Departments of Civil Aviation; Horticulture; J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages.
Government advocate M Uthman Gani has been allocated Departments of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction; Information; Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries; J&K Agro Industries; Khadi & Village Board. He will also deal with the cases pertaining to Jammu division pending in High Court Srinagar wing. Government Advocate Mohammad Rais ud Din has been allocated ARI Trainings Department; Srinagar Development Authority; Urban Local Bodies; Government Press, Srinagar; Industries and Commerce Department and Geology and Mining Department.
Government Advocate Sajjad Ashraf will deal with Departments of Information & Technology; Skill Development; Youth Services and Sports; Election; Estates; Science & Technology; Labour and Employment; SIDCO; Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and Services Selection Board while Government Advocate Rekha Wangnoo will deal with Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination and Sericulture Department.
Government Advocate Insha Haroon has been allocated Department of Culture and IMPA. She will also deal with the litigation work of Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commissioner, New Delhi while Government Advocate Illyas Nazir Laway will deal with Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation; J&K Building & other Construction Workers Welfare Board and Tribal Affairs Department.
“Illyas Nazir Laway shall also assist Advocate General in arbitration and other allied matters.
Sajjad Ashraf will assist Advocate General in cases pertaining to the General Administration Department, Finance Department including Financial Corporation and Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.
Earlier on December 27, the departments were allocated amongst Law Officers in the Jammu wing of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. As per order senior Additional Advocate General S S Nanda will deal with Jammu Municipal Corporation; Revenue Department; Jammu Development Authority and Haj And Auqaf.
Additional Advocate General Ravinder Gupta has been allocated Departments of Public Works(R&B); Housing and Urban Development; Industries and Commerce; Geology and Mining; Rural Development; J&K Projects Construction Corporation; J&K Building & other Construction Workers Welfare Board and J&K Housing Board while Additional Advocate General Amit Gupta will deal with Departments of Health and Medical Education; School Education; Power Development Department; Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation; Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited; Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board and Economic Reconstruction Agency.
Additional Advocate General Raman Sharma will deal with Home Department; Anti Corruption Bureau; Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch and All Un-lawful Activities (Prevention) Act appeals while Additional Advocate General Ranjit Singh Jamwal has been allocated Tourism Department; Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation; Jal Shakti Department; Skill Development Department and Election Department.Deputy Advocate General Vishal Bharti will deal with Departments of Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare; Horticulture and Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction while Deputy Advocate General K D S Kotwal has been allocated Departments of Cooperative; Youth Services and Sports; Animal, Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries; Social Welfare; Estates and Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.
Deputy Advocate General Dewakar Sharma will deal with the Transport Department; Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation; Cable Car Corporation; Floriculture including Gardens and Parks and Labour and Employment Department.
Government Advocate Sunil Malhotra will deal with Information Department; Higher Education; Information Technology Department; SIDCO; SICOP and Horticulture while Government Advocate Bhanu Jasrotia has been allocated Department of Culture; J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and Khadi Village Industries Board. Government Advocate Adarsh Bhagat will deal with the Civil Aviation Department; IMPA; Resident Commissioner New Delhi and J&K Agro Industries Limited.
Government Advocate Eishaan Dadhichi will deal with the Departments of Tribal Affairs; Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; Science & Technology and Hospitality and Protocol while Government Advocate Sumeet Bhatia will deal with Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority; ARI and Trainings Department; JKBOPEE; Planning Development and Monitoring Department and Ranbir Government Press.
Sumeet Bhatia, Government Advocate will assist Advocate General in all Arbitration matters.“General Administration Department, Finance Department including Financial Corporation, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department and any other Department/Corporation that has not been assigned to any Law Officer shall remain with the Advocate General, J&K,” Sethi stated.
“The allocation is subject to the satisfactory performance of the Law Officers which shall be reviewed periodically,” Sethi directed.