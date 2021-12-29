Litigation work distributed among Law Officers of Srinagar, Jammu wings

As per the order, Additional Advocate General Mushtaq Ahmad Chashoo has been allocated Departments of Revenue; Health and Medical Education; Tourism; Haj and Auqaf; Hospitality & Protocol; PW (R&B) Department; Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation; Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation; Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency and SKIMS.

Additional Advocate General Asifa Padroo will deal with the Home Department; Anti Corruption Bureau; Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch; All Unlawful Activities Prevention Act appeals; Housing and Urban Development Department; Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and SLSA; Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority; J&K Housing Board; Forest Department and School Education Department