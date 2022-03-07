LJP demands relief for PDD consumers

Jammu, Mar 7: Lok Janshakti Party 'Ram Vilas' Monday demanded one-time relief for power consumers, who failed to pay their pending electricity bills.
Addressing a news conference here, LJP J&K President Rafiq Malik said that the poor population of J&K was unable to pay their pending electricity bills as it had increased manifold in the past few years. “The government is issuing bills which are impossible to pay for the poor. I request the Lieutenant Governor’s administration to kindly waive off the bills and give a one-time relief to the people,” he said.