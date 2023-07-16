Locals thrash suspected thief in Jammu

Jammu, July 16: A suspected thief was today allegedly thrashed by some people who accused him of stealing a vehicle battery.
This was not the first incident in Transport Nagar, Narwal. However, the locals and transporters have repeatedly complained about the incidents of theft from the stranded vehicles, and workshops.
“A vehicle was parked, and its driver was not there, when someone noticed a person suspiciously moving around and the suspected persons allegedly attempted to decamp with the battery of the vehicle,” said the locals, who expressed anguish over incidents of theft.
As soon as the people raised the alarm, the suspected person was chased and caught whereas some thrashed him. Earlier too, the shopkeepers themselves caught one suspected person in Transport Nagar after they noticed repeated theft incidents.