Lotus to bloom across J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Mar 29: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday reiterated that the ‘lotus’ (party symbol) was all set to “bloom all across J&K” enabling the party to form a government on its own.
He stated that the party was attracting people from all regions and sections of the society, including youth from the Valley, given its all-inclusive development agenda being implemented in J&K under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their joining would strengthen the party, he said.
Raina stated this after welcoming youth leaders Muneeb Quraishi an entrepreneur from Kashmir and Pawan Singh from Pargwal, the border area of Jammu in the BJP-fold at the party headquarter in Jammu. Mujeeb Quraishi had been associated with the Apni Party. BJYM president Arun Dev Jamwal, besides other leaders, was also present on the occasion.
Earlier, while addressing a press conference at the party office along with the former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and BJP general secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta, Raina criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks on film “The Kashmir Files.”
J&K BJP president, however, said that innocent civilians, including nationalist Kashmiri Muslims, Sikhs, Dogras, Gujjars and other communities, were killed by Pakistan-sponsored militants in the last 30 years.
Meanwhile, Ravinder Raina demanded an apology from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “rubbing salt into the wounds” of terror victims including Kashmiri Pandits.
“It is unfortunate that an elected chief minister and his legislators mocked the victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism (in Jammu and Kashmir). Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs rubbed salt into the wounds of Kashmiri Pandits by laughing at their plight and committed a grave sin,” Raina told reporters at the party headquarters here.