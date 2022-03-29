Lotus to bloom across J&K: Ravinder Raina

He stated that the party was attracting people from all regions and sections of the society, including youth from the Valley, given its all-inclusive development agenda being implemented in J&K under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their joining would strengthen the party, he said.

Raina stated this after welcoming youth leaders Muneeb Quraishi an entrepreneur from Kashmir and Pawan Singh from Pargwal, the border area of Jammu in the BJP-fold at the party headquarter in Jammu. Mujeeb Quraishi had been associated with the Apni Party. BJYM president Arun Dev Jamwal, besides other leaders, was also present on the occasion.