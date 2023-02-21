Low intensity earthquake felt in J&K

The coordinates of the tremor were latitude 33.03 degrees north and longitude 75.89 degrees east. It occurred at a depth of 25 kms inside the earth.

No report of any casualty or damage to property was received from anywhere.

Earthquakes have wrought havoc in J&K in the past. An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K on October 8, 2005.

More than 80,000 people were killed in the earthquake on the two sides of the de facto border between India and Pakistan in J&K.