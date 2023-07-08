Lt Col Suneel Bartwal takes over as Defence PRO Jammu

The Public Relations Office, MoD, Jammu is a regional office under the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Government of India which provides media coverage for all armed forces activities including BRO, NCC, DRDO, PCDA and other defence establishments in the entire Jammu region.

The region includes White Knight Corps zone under HQ Northern Command and the Rising Star Corps zone of HQ Western Command including parts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.