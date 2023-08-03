Lt Gen Dwivedi meets Higher Command Course-52 officers

Jammu, Aug 3: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi met the officers of Higher Command Course-52 and acquainted them with operational dynamics along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC).
Lt Gen Dwivedi, while interacting with student officers from Army, Navy and Air Force during their visit to the Headquarters Northern Command, asked them to understand varied terrain, operational requirements and unique challenges.
