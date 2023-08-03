Lt Gen Dwivedi meets Higher Command Course-52 officers

Lt Gen Dwivedi, while interacting with student officers from Army, Navy and Air Force during their visit to the Headquarters Northern Command, asked them to understand varied terrain, operational requirements and unique challenges.

Sharing this, Northern Command, on its official Twitter handle, tweeted, “#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdr_NC interacted with the officers of Higher Command Course and acquainted them with Operational dynamics along LAC and LoC.”