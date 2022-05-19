Lt Gen Manjinder Singh reviews security situation in Jammu ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, May 19: A joint high level security review meeting of the Army, J&K Police and intelligence agencies was held on Thursday in Nagrota Jammu ahead of the upcoming Amarnath and Machail pilgrimages.
The security review meeting was chaired by GOC, White Knight Corps Lt General Manjinder Singh was held at Nagrota and was attended by ADGP J&K Police Mukesh Singh and senior officials of various intelligence agencies in the region, PRO Defense, Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.
Anand said that the meeting was primarily focused on the prevailing security situation in Jammu Division adding the security measures for the forthcoming Machail and Amarnath Yatra were also discussed in detail to ensure streamlined coordination between all the intelligence and security agencies.
Informed sources in the security agencies told Greater Kashmir that the meeting was focused on to improve coordination between the security agencies in view of the two pilgrimages to foil any kind of militant activity.
“Following Sunjwan terror attack and recovery of an explosive material from bypass road side in Sidhra in Jammu district, the security agencies across Jammu are on alert and accordingly, the coordination has increased to check on the anti-national elements,” a source said.
Sources said that in view of apprehensions over terror outfits trying to establish their hideouts in Jammu, the security agencies are coordinating to ensure peace in Jammu and its adjoining areas including International Border.
Pertinently, the BSF recently detected a 150 meters long cross border tunnel along the international border in Samba district on May 4 during a special anti-tunnel drive all along the border.