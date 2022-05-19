Lt Gen Manjinder Singh reviews security situation in Jammu ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The security review meeting was chaired by GOC, White Knight Corps Lt General Manjinder Singh was held at Nagrota and was attended by ADGP J&K Police Mukesh Singh and senior officials of various intelligence agencies in the region, PRO Defense, Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

Anand said that the meeting was primarily focused on the prevailing security situation in Jammu Division adding the security measures for the forthcoming Machail and Amarnath Yatra were also discussed in detail to ensure streamlined coordination between all the intelligence and security agencies.