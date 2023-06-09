Lt Gen Sanjay Mitra takes over as Commander of Strike 1 Corps

In his distinguished career spanning 34 years, the General has vast operational experience and has commanded an Infantry Battalion, an Infantry Brigade and an Infantry Division, all of them along the icy borders of the Line of Control in Northern Jammu and Kashmir and the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. He has held multiple instructional and staff appointments, including that of an Instructor at Commando School Belgaum, as a Squadron Commander in National Security Guard and a Colonel General Staff in Faculty of Studies, Army War College. He was posted as Chief Instructor Army Wing at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He has been awarded Chief of Army Staff and General Officer Commanding in Chief Commendation Card twice, which is an apt recognition of his selfless and distinguished service. He was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for his contribution as a General Officer Commanding in Eastern Ladakh.