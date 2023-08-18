Lt Gen Walia visits Northern Command

Udhampur, Aug 18: Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, the Engineer-in-Chief (E-in-C) Friday embarked on a visit to the Headquarter Northern Command.
In an official statement, while describing the visit as “a significant development”, PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said, “The purpose of this visit was to conduct a comprehensive review of the remarkable progress achieved in the prestigious projects undertaken by the Command Headquarters, situated in Udhampur.”
A notable highlight of Lt Gen Arvind Walia's visit was his address to a gathering of young Military Engineer Services (MES) executives who were participating in the Northern Command Garrison Engineers’ (GE) training seminar.
“This platform was utilized by Lt Gen Walia to underscore the pivotal role played by contemporary construction technologies and practices in shaping the future landscape of military infrastructure development,” Lt Col Bartwal said.
With an unswerving commitment to excellence, Lt Gen Arvind Walia exhorted the assembled GEs to elevate their endeavours and consistently uphold the highest standards of workmanship within defined timelines.
He (Lt Gen Walia) lauded the unwavering dedication and commitment exhibited by the MES executives, recognizing their indispensable contribution to the nation-building process, Lt Col Bartwal said.
During an enriching exchange, Lt Gen Walia provided pragmatic insights and guidelines, aiming to ensure that work standards remain at their zenith.
“His invaluable counsel is poised to empower the GEs to remain resolute in their pursuit of excellence and to achieve exceptional results on every project undertaken. This visit not only reaffirmed his (Lt Gen Walia's) steadfast commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence but also marked a significant stride towards equipping the next generation of construction leaders with the knowledge and inspiration essential for excelling in their field,” PRO Defence said.