Lt Gen Walia visits Northern Command

In an official statement, while describing the visit as “a significant development”, PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said, “The purpose of this visit was to conduct a comprehensive review of the remarkable progress achieved in the prestigious projects undertaken by the Command Headquarters, situated in Udhampur.”

A notable highlight of Lt Gen Arvind Walia's visit was his address to a gathering of young Military Engineer Services (MES) executives who were participating in the Northern Command Garrison Engineers’ (GE) training seminar.