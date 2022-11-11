Jammu

Lt Governor addresses 47th Annual Conference of Indian Society of Blood Transfusion & Immunohaematology | People of J&K who were deprived of basic health services for decades, now have easy access to the best health care facilities

2 AIIMS, 2 cancer institutes, 7 new medical colleges, 15 new nursing colleges, and thousands of health and wellness centers, besides universal health insurance coverage for up to Rs. Five lakhs under the revolutionary Ayushman Bharat-SEHAT scheme and decentralized health system