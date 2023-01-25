Lt Governor attends J&K Bank’s ‘Nayi Disha’ programme | We have scripted a golden chapter of employment boom in J&K: LG Sinha

The Lt Governor said that the administration is fully committed to youth entrepreneurship and ensuring self-employment opportunities.

“We have taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure, schemes and policies to speed up economic development of Jammu Kashmir and to meet the aspirations of our young people. Mission Youth, JKRLM and other government agencies along with J&K Bank are helping thousands of new entrepreneurs to set up businesses. The drive during Back to Village and My Town My Pride created a new record enabling 75,000 young entrepreneurs to start a new chapter of their life while celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” the Lt Governor said.