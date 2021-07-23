Lt Governor inaugurates much-awaited night flight operations at Jammu airport

The Lt Governor observed that the much-awaited facility will give relief to the passengers and in turn will have a long term positive impact on the economy of the region.

“The commencement of the night flight operations will give impetus to the local economy, investment by enhancing the aerial connectivity and increasing tourism footfall in the region. It will also provide much needed flexibility for residents of the Jammu division to travel to the national capital and beyond”, he added.

Pertinently, the move will also benefit the farmers of the region as the UT government has recently inked an MoU with Go Air for subsidised air transportation of vegetables and fruits from Jammu and Kashmir, with the first consignment of Srinagar cherry and Jammu lichi being dispatched to Dubai and Mumbai, respectively. The formal inauguration of cargo facility is expected soon.