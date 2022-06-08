Lt Governor inaugurates State Data Centre in Jammu

Our aim under Digital India Mission in J&K UT is to make services face-less, paper-less & cash-less. This flagship programme is enabling technology empowered citizen-centric services, bringing government closer to the citizens and promoting citizen engagement, he added.

The Lt Governor observed that Technology is a powerful agent of inclusive and sustainable growth. Major E-services are running parallel and compulsorily providing for feedback/rating system, helping the departments to list, review, re-engineer the necessary processes.