Lt Governor inaugurates State Data Centre in Jammu

Jammu, June 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the State Data Centre at Civil Secretariat, Jammu. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the future-ready central facility will ensure efficiency, agility, optimization, control and security for e-Governance and other citizen-centric applications for transparent and hassle-free government services.
Our aim under Digital India Mission in J&K UT is to make services face-less, paper-less & cash-less. This flagship programme is enabling technology empowered citizen-centric services, bringing government closer to the citizens and promoting citizen engagement, he added.
The Lt Governor observed that Technology is a powerful agent of inclusive and sustainable growth. Major E-services are running parallel and compulsorily providing for feedback/rating system, helping the departments to list, review, re-engineer the necessary processes.
The new facility will not only promote e-Governance for empowering citizens, but will also foster inclusive and sustainable growth by enhancing Internet Governance, facilitating easy development of human resources, promoting R&D & innovation, besides enhancing efficiency through digital services and ensuring a secure cyber space with industry’s best security features.
The State Data Centre J&K, co-terminus with J&K State Wide Area Network (SWAN) will act as an IT Hub for all government owned services for the entire public to achieve Digital J&K through transparent e-Governance. It will further the government’s objective of digitally empowering the citizen and ensuring that Government schemes and services reach the last person with transparency and efficiency.
The e-office implementation, hosted on the State Data Centre, has been enabled in about 350 departments/offices across the UT to date, saving crores of rupees annually on account of seamless movement of e-Files, besides placing J&K at top in the uptake of e-office among all UTs of the country.
The State Data Centre also provides flawless support for prominent e-Governance applications like e-Office, National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) etc.
Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary Higher Education and Information, Rohit Kansal; Commissioner Secretary Labour & Employment, Sarita Chauhan; Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda; Secretary IT, Prerna Puri; CEO JAKEGA, Abhishek Sharma among other senior officers were present on the occasion.