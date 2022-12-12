Lt Governor pays tributes to General Zorawar Singh on his death anniversary

The Lt Governor was attending the event organized by General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust, to commemorate the 'martyrdom' day of General Zorawar Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor threw light on the life and military campaigns of General Zorawar Singh.

"He is the embodiment of India's strength and self-confidence. His valour, discipline, and devotion towards duty is a testimony that for the brave, nothing is impossible and infinite possibilities open up for the warrior," said the LG.