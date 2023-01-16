Lumpy Skin Disease | Govt declares J&K as 'Free area' for purposes of PCICDA Act 2009

According to a government notification issued here today in this regard, the declaration has been made in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (5) of section 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals (PCICDA) Act, 2009, and in supersession of notification S.0 424 dated 05.09.2022 after the Government on being satisfied that no cases of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) have been reported from any district of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.