‘Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan’ | BJP to contact 10 lakh homes in J&K: Ravinder Raina

He was addressing a press conference here. Raina said that BJP is undertaking countrywide "Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan" on the successful completion of nine years by Modi government at the Centre and the party in J&K too will reach the masses with the successful achievements of the Union Government.

"We are all aware of the Modi government's development project and welfare schemes for the people", Raina said. He added that the Modi government has been serving the society continuously for the last nine years, which has drawn appraisal from all over the world. “In 2014, PM Modi took oath of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwaas and his government served the people with dedication for the welfare of the needy with the motto of Sewa, Sushasan, Gareeb Kalyan. Modi ji served the 140 crore Indians, provided homes, toilets, ration, free vaccination during Covid epidemic, specially-abled persons, financial assistance to farmers,’the BJP leader said.