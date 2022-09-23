Maharaja Hari Singh was true visionary, patriot : Azad

In a statement issued to the press, Azad said, “It is pertinent to recall the sea of changes in J&K brought in by Maharaja Hari Singh. His well-organised public administration system, people friendly policies, promotion of free & compulsory education for all, developmental and infrastructural works etc. were milestones in J&K’s development.”

Asserting that the Maharaja's religion was “Justice to all”, Azad quoted one of his (Maharaja’s) speeches.