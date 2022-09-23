Maharaja Hari Singh was true visionary, patriot : Azad

Jammu, Sep 23: Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday paid glowing tributes to “the last Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh on his birth anniversary” by remembering him as “the true visionary and patriot.”
In a statement issued to the press, Azad said, “It is pertinent to recall the sea of changes in J&K brought in by Maharaja Hari Singh. His well-organised public administration system, people friendly policies, promotion of free & compulsory education for all, developmental and infrastructural works etc. were milestones in J&K’s development.”
Asserting that the Maharaja's religion was “Justice to all”, Azad quoted one of his (Maharaja’s) speeches.
“In his public speech, the Maharaja had remarked – ‘If I am considered worth, governing this State, then I will say that for me all communities, religions and races are equal. As a ruler, I have no religion; all religions are mine and my religion is Justice’,” Azad recalled.