Main Republic Day function in J&K to be held at Maulana Azad Stadium Jammu
Srinagar Jan 20: The main function of the Republic Day- 2022 in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the function and take the salute, officials said on Thursday.
An order issued by the General Administration Department while confirming the development asked all officers/officials of the Government and Public Sector
Undertakings, stationed at Jammu to attend the function as a part of their official duty.
"Al Heads of the Departments and Chief Executives of Public Sector Undertakings shall ensure their own participation and also of the employees subordinate to them in the function, " it added.