Maj Gen Hartej Sigh Bajaj is new GOC 71 Sub-Area Udhampur

Udhampur, March 1: Major General Hartej Singh Bajaj today assumed the appointment of GOC 71 Sub Area at Udhampur District of J&K. A second generation officer and alumni of National Defence Academy, the General Officer was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers, Bombay Sappers on 14 Dec 1991.
He is a graduate of DSSC Wellington, attended the HDMC at CDM Secunderabad and the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi. The officer has rich operational experience and has participated in Operation RAKSHAK, Operation VIJAY, Operation PARAKRAM and Operation MEGHDOOT.
He has commanded an Engineer Regiment in 14 Corps and an Infantry Brigade in the Western Sector. He has held numerous staff and Instructional appointments to include GSO-1 of Infantry Brigade and PP ORSA at Army Headquarters, Instructor and Head of Training Team at College of Military Engineering, Pune and Directing Staff at Senior Command Wing, Army War College, Mhow and was Brig AoN at Capability Development Directorate in Army Headquarters prior to assuming the present appointment.
He has served in the United Nations Mission in Rwanda and was the first Defence Attaché at Embassy of India, Turkmenistan. 71 Sub Area is responsible for providing pivotal logistics support for formations of Northern Command and also security of Udhampur Garrison. The formation is also actively involved in welfare of Ex-servicemen and Aid to Civil Authority in Udhampur.