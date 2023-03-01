Maj Gen Hartej Sigh Bajaj is new GOC 71 Sub-Area Udhampur

He is a graduate of DSSC Wellington, attended the HDMC at CDM Secunderabad and the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi. The officer has rich operational experience and has participated in Operation RAKSHAK, Operation VIJAY, Operation PARAKRAM and Operation MEGHDOOT.

He has commanded an Engineer Regiment in 14 Corps and an Infantry Brigade in the Western Sector. He has held numerous staff and Instructional appointments to include GSO-1 of Infantry Brigade and PP ORSA at Army Headquarters, Instructor and Head of Training Team at College of Military Engineering, Pune and Directing Staff at Senior Command Wing, Army War College, Mhow and was Brig AoN at Capability Development Directorate in Army Headquarters prior to assuming the present appointment.