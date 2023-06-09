Maj Gen PS Sehrawat visits NCC Directorate, Nagrota Academy

He appreciated the efforts of NCC fraternity at all levels in promoting the NCC role in national integration and creation of future leaders with a sense of discipline, a secular outlook and leading the society with ideals of selfless service. The General Officer appreciated the training and motivation of NCC cadets and was particularly happy with the positivity and upswing of NCC activities in both the UTs. He also visited the NCC Training Academy at Nagrota and was shown the upcoming infrastructure to make it a state-of-the-art academy.