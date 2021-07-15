Major push to strengthening power sector in J&K: LG inaugurates 35 power projects worth Rs 44.14 crore

JAMMU, JULY 15: Giving a major push to strengthen Power sector in J&K, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Thursday inaugurated 35 power projects worth Rs 44.14 crores, augmenting the overall capacity in Jammu Division by 367 MVA.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also launched several e-Services of Power Development Department, including the new provision for submitting application for getting a new electricity connection through online mode. Further, people can avail facilities of online bill payment, online complaint redressal, online security deposit calculation, besides using the online customer portal for their convenience.

Reiterating the UT Government’s mission of eliminating the past practices of delays in execution of projects, the Lt Governor, as per an official handout, stated that the present administration is working on the principle of accountable and responsive governance and is committed to ensuring time-bound completion of developmental projects to ease the life of citizens.