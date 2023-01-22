Major relief for land holders as AC assents to amend Land Reforms Act

Jammu, Jan 22: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha gave its assent for authorizing Revenue Department to move an amendment in Section 21 and Section 28-A of Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976.

The proposed amendments shall lift prohibition on transfer of land vested under section 6, 7 and 12 of the Act and to bring these lands at par with the land vested under section 8 of the said Act.